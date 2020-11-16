(The Center Square) – House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, will lead the North Carolina House of Representatives for a fourth term, the North Carolina Republican Party announced Monday.
North Carolina House Republicans, who hold the majority, elected Moore as the presiding officer for the 2021-2022 legislative biennium. Moore was first elected to the position in 2002.
Moore said Monday the House would work to improve the economy and invest in education systems through conservative spending policies.
"I am proud we kept our promises to North Carolinians, that our record of results earned strong support from voters across the state, and most of all that I can continue serving the people of Cleveland County who trust me to be their voice in this state legislature," Moore said.
The GOP has dominated both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature since 2001. Unofficial election results show there will be 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in the Senate and 69 Republicans and 51 Democrats in the House.
House Republicans also elected Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, as House speaker pro tempore; Rep. John Bell, R-Wayne, as House majority leader; Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, as deputy majority leader; Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, as conference leader; Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, as majority whip; and Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, as joint conference leader.
"It is truly an honor to have once again earned the support and trust of my Republican colleagues to continue serving as their House majority leader," Bell said. "I couldn't be more proud of the tremendous amount of work that each one of our candidates put in this election cycle to not only keep control of the N.C. House, but expand our majority for the first time since 2012. Going forward, we are now positioned to build on the past decade of successful conservative reforms, and continue making North Carolina a better place for all."