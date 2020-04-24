(The Center Square) – North Carolina House members have proposed spending $688 million on health care and social services as part of the state’s effort to combat COVID-19.
Members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19 drafted a bill that details spending a total of $480 million in federal aid and $200 million in state funds to respond to the public health crisis.
The committee’s health care working group wants to use the money to increase behavioral health services, secure personal protective equipment, bolster COVID-19 testing and research, support hospitals and help underserved communities.
The working group plans to fast-track the bill to the House Standing Committee next week when the Legislature convenes.
“This package is a robust plan based on what we have heard over the last several weeks from our communities from the mountains to the ocean,” Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said during a meeting Thursday. “This is a package that I would consider to be phase one. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
The $480 million in federal funding is part of more than $4 billion earmarked for North Carolina in the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which set aside $150 billion for states to spend on COVID-19 relief and recovery.
North Carolina has received $2 billion so far. Gov. Roy Cooper released his spending proposal for $1.4 billion in federal aid Friday.
The working group plans to use $208 million from the state’s projected Medicaid surplus to cover the treatment and testing for uninsured North Carolinians and a 5 percent increase in Medicaid provider rates.
The largest chunk of the federal aid in the package calls for spending $110 million on research.
Under the proposal, Duke University School of Medicine, University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Wake Forest School of Medicine would receive $25 million each for vaccine development and tests. The other $10 million would be allocated to the Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine for rural-focused work.
The group wants to allot $75 million to enhance public health efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In the proposal, $50 million is allocated for personal protective equipment and other supplies. The Department of Health and Human Services would receive $25 million to increase testing and for monitoring the disease. An additional $50 million would be for behavioral and other public health services.
Under the proposal, rural hospitals would receive $75 million in grants administered by the North Carolina Health Care Foundation. Other hospitals would be supported by $50 million. Free and charitable clinics would share $1.4 million, and assisted-Living facilities would get access to $25 million.
The plan also would allocate $28.7 million for needy North Carolinians.
North Carolina MedAssist, a program that covers prescription costs for low-income residents, would get $1.5 million to offset its financial burden. DHHS will receive $25 million to help the homeless population, needy families and domestic violence and child abuse victims. Each child in the foster care system also would get $100 a month from April to June totaling $2.2 million.