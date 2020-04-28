(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House Committee on Health unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of a bill that would widen the state's medical response to COVID-19.
House Bill 1037 aims to help the state increase access to medical supplies and health care and make it easier for health providers and the public health department to assist during the pandemic.
The bill is a product of the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Health Care Working Group. Members met virtually over the past four weeks to assess the needs of the state ahead of the session's start Tuesday.
"We had to cut things off in the last week, so I know there's still some issues out there," said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth. "But I would just like for this committee as well as the public to know that any items or issues of concerns, particularly in the health arena, they will continue to let us know what those might be and where they need help. We will try to address those in the coming weeks."
HB 1037 addresses one of the biggest issues medical personnel has faced during the pandemic: obtaining personal protective equipment.
Personal protective equipment, which includes masks, face shields and gloves, is used to guard health care workers against disease that spreads from person-to-person.
Health care workers across the country have expressed concerns over personal protective equipment shortages and have reported having to reuse equipment.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force's requirements for reopening the economy call for acquiring a stockpile of medical equipment. If HB 1037 becomes law, state officials will have to develop a plan to secure personal protective equipment, including a five-year budget to maintain the stockpile.
The bill includes a slew of policy changes that would allow uninsured North Carolinians to use Medicaid to cover coronavirus testing and temporarily expand Medicaid by raising the federal poverty level threshold to 200 percent, a level normally reserved in the state for disabled workers.
HB 1037 also calls on the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare to provide coverage for audio-only health care services during the pandemic.
More support for health care providers also is in the bill.
The measure amends the Dental Practice Act to give the board of dental examiners the authority to waive requirements during an emergency so dentists can be permitted to provide care.
HB 1037 allows dentists to administer COVID-19 tests and activates the process of pharmacists providing COVID-19 immunizations ahead of a vaccine being discovered.
The legislation also would analyze the state's health care delivery during the COVID-19. Lawmakers want to create a study committee to examine the sector's response and to create a plan for future health crises.
The bill now heads to the House Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations.