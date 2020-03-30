(The Center Square) – More than half a million people in North Carolina's hospitality industry are jobless because of COVID-19, a top industry official said Monday.
Lynn Minges, president and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA), said the industry has plummeted because of social distancing and stay-home orders issued to contain the spread of the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. She plans to meet with lawmakers Tuesday to rally for aid.
"I will say that our industry is in peril today with restaurants essentially closing down statewide and hotels essentially closed down statewide," she said during a Facebook forum hosted by the John Locke Foundation.
"It's having a devastating impact, not only on those 20,000 businesses that are abruptly changed, but also workers, up to 550,000 of those, the majority of [whom] are unemployed."
North Carolina's hospitality industry employs 13 percent of the state's workforce, according to NCRLA. The industry creates more than $23.5 billion in sales a year.
One of the biggest issues employers are facing is a shortage of cash to maintain operations, Minges said.
Hotel and restaurant members alike are facing evictions and foreclosures and falling behind on utilities.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to contain community transmission of COVID-19 that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. On March 16, he halted sit-down services in all bars and restaurants. Minges said as many as 18,000 restaurants have shut down since. Many are hotels closed last week or have limited capacity because of the orders. Some of those businesses may not recover from the pandemic's economic blow.
Minges has been in talks with Cooper and other lawmakers about bailout plans for the industry.
She is scheduled to update members of a special COVID-19 economic working group Tuesday morning.
"We've now sort of divided our ask into two parts," she said. "There are some things that we need done immediately … and then we know that there will be things that we need in the long term as we try to regroup and reorganize and move forward into whatever our future looks like."
Many of the hoteliers and restauranteurs want lawmakers to defer tax payments to keep cash on hand until they receive federally earmarked relief for the industry, Minges said.
On Friday, Cooper directed the Division of Employment Security to begin implementing the unemployment insurance provisions of the federal relief bill, known as the CARES Act.
The bill grants an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits for workers and ramps up U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan programs for business owners.
"But I think the main thing we can focus on and control here in North Carolina … is that we can begin to have these discussions with lawmakers about the kinds of things they can do today, that will provide immediate relief for businesses."
As of Monday monring, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,307 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, including six deaths.
The disease has caused at least 2,684 deaths in the U.S., with more than 156,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.