(The Center Square) – North Carolina restaurants, bars and hotels are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper and lawmakers to provide millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief as a means of survival.
The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) sent a detailed plan this week to Cooper and the North Carolina Legislature, asking for $300 million in stimulus payments, tax relief and eased regulations.
“State and local government mandates have shut down and reduced capacity at more than 22,000 restaurants, hotels and bars across our state,” Lynn Minges, NCRLA president and CEO, said in a statement. “Despite losing more jobs and revenue than any other industry in our state, recovery and relief packages have come up short.”
In its plan called the Blueprint for Revival of the North Carolina Hospitality Industry, the NCRLA asked for property tax revaluations and payment plans, permit extensions and waivers and workforce training funds. It also seeks state tax exemption and deductibility for federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
According to the NCRLA, the state’s hospitality industry saw a year-over-year decline of nearly $4.2 billion in taxable sales between March and November. Other state industries saw $6.7 billion in taxable sales growth during the same period, the NCRLA said. Leisure and hospitality jobs accounted for 75% of all jobs lost in North Carolina during the pandemic, but industry businesses only received 8% of the federal and state relief, the NCRLA said.
A bill that would extend the time bars, closed under the governor’s executive orders, can defer their alcohol and beverage permits advanced to the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on Thursday. The measure, House Bill 4, cleared the House on Feb. 4. If the rules committee approves the bill, it would become eligible for a full Senate vote.
Rep. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, who presented HB 4 to the Senate Committee on Commerce and Insurance on Thursday, said he hopes the General Assembly can offer more support to businesses affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Hopefully, fairly soon we can move forward with some legislation that could perhaps allow our bars and our restaurants and similar type businesses to reopen, so they can get back to business as normal,” he said.