(The Center Square) — North Carolina was highlighted in a Center for Economic Accountability report showing 2022 will be the most expensive year ever for economic development programs.
The combination of state and local governments flush with federal COVID-19 funds and the upcoming November midterm elections created three times as many billion-dollar subsidy deals than any previous year in history, according to CEA.
"America’s governors and mayors are shoveling billion-dollar corporate welfare mega deals out the door this year at a rate that would normally take them a decade or more to achieve," John C. Mozena, President of CEA, said in a statement. "Under pressure from constituents to ‘do something’ about the economy and with their budgets deceptively flush with one-time federal dollars, they’re making short-sighted but big-ticket decisions that will be imposing massive costs on our communities for decades to come."
CEA reported nine corporate subsidy deals worth $1 billion or more this year. During the previous 40 years, CEA found 25 economic development subsidies worth $1 billion or more, with amounts adjusted for inflation.
CEA reported the consultancy Site Selection Group found a 13.4% increase in the number of subsidized projects nationwide compared to 2020, but also found a 94.8% increase in the total value of the announced economic incentives awarded.
"Before COVID upended state budgets, the best estimates were that the total price tag of state and local economic development subsidies across America was roughly $100 billion a year, which was enough at the time to fully fund the 11 smallest state budgets combined," said Mozena. "With this unprecedented explosion in billion-dollar mega deals, we’ve gone past just being in an economic development crisis to being in the middle of a full-fledged policy disaster."
CEA described North Carolina as a "perfect example of a mega subsidy trend in action" and stated it broke its previous record for the "largest economic development subsidy in history" in each of the past three years.
In 2020, North Carolina provided a $450 million subsidy to Centene, a Fortune 500 company managing Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance plans, for a new headquarters in Charlotte. Last month, Centene cancelled the project due to its workforce now working from home and it kept its headquarters in St. Louis.
In 2021, CEA awarded North Carolina the "Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year" for providing $845 million for Apple’s research and development campus in the Research Triangle, a nine-county region including Raleigh, Durham and Cary with close proximity to three major universities—the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University and Duke University.
This year, $1.2 billion in incentives were provided to VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle company, to build manufacturing facilities in Chatham County.