(The Center Square) — North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley is urging lawmakers to expand Medicaid this month, or risk losing up to $1 billion in federal incentives.
"Given the significant strain on our health care system — particularly with regard to mental health — it is urgent we pass legislation to expand Medicaid and establish the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) so North Carolina can reap the benefits," Kinsley wrote in a letter to lawmakers and hospital executives on Sept. 3. "A failure to act in September will have significant health and financial consequences."
Kinsley laid out three reasons why he believes it's critical to act now.
Medicaid expansion and HASP implementation will take about three months, and once complete "North Carolina will draw more than $500 million per month at no cost to North Carolina state taxpayers," he wrote. "Passing legislation in September is likely our last chance to go live this calendar year."
That's important, he wrote, because of a federal "signing bonus" worth $562.5 million hinges on having the expansion and HASP up and running before 2023. If lawmakers wait until after the election in December, the state will not go live until April 2023, resulting in a loss of two-thirds of the signing bonus.
The delay would also mean "thousands of North Carolinians would lose their health coverage because their temporary Medicaid eligibility would expire with the end of the federal public health emergency before they can get covered under expansion," Kinsley wrote. "This would cost rural hospitals and other safety net providers significant revenue."
The North Carolina Senate approved Medicaid expansion last session through a bipartisan measure that also included changes historically opposed by expansion proponents: Reforms to the state's certificate of need and telehealth laws, and expanding services nurse practitioners can perform without physician supervision.
House Bill 149, approved by the Senate 44-2, would have expanded the eligibility requirements for Medicaid to cover health insurance for an additional estimated 500,000 to 600,000 adults, adding to the 2.7 million adults and children in North Carolina that are already enrolled.
Lawmakers in the House did not take up the bill, instead opting to create a study team to report back with recommendations in December.
House Majority Whip Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, told WGHP discussions are currently underway that could change that timeline.
"It is my understanding that Secretary Kinsley and Speaker Moore have been communicating," Hardister wrote in a text message to the television station. "I don't know what the timeline is, but I think it is possible that a deal could be reached at any moment."
Kinsley wrote in his letter to lawmakers last week that the department "has been working closely with the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and other partners to move as soon as expansion and HASP become law.
"Further work, such as updating the eligibility technology system, communicating with Medicaid beneficiaries, and training county social services staff, requires certainty," he wrote. "We are ready to move forward with this opportunity to save lives, save rural hospitals, support mental health, and bring at least $8 billion per year to North Carolina."
Policy experts at The John Locke Foundation and elsewhere, meanwhile, remain opposed to Medicaid expansion in North Carolina because it would likely increase federal deficit spending as well as the number of residents dependent on government for health coverage, though they do support other aspects of the Senate legislation.
North Carolina is among 12 states that have not opted to expand Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act. The others include South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota and Wisconsin.