(The Center Square) — A Raleigh healthcare executive faces up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to swindling millions from Medicare through false claims since 2014.
Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty last week to Making/Using False Healthcare Writings and Documents and Aiding and Abetting efforts to bill Medicare for $50 million in durable medical equipment through improper claims between 2014 and 2021.
Sloan was vice president of operations for Carolina Rehab Products, Inc. and Blue File DMC, LLC, when the companies billed Medicare $50 million for back, shoulder, knee and wrist braces using an illegal scheme orchestrated by CEO Tanya Parrish Grant, who pleaded guilty to Healthcare Fraud in July.
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation found Grant, 51, paid companies in India and Pakistan to acquire lists of Medicare patient information the two used to bill Medicare for the equipment.
The companies billed Medicare without required physician orders and without shipping products in many cases. The companies also did not reimburse Medicare for equipment that was delivered and later returned, in addition to billing Medicare for 422 deceased individuals.
Evidence showed Sloan worked with Grant to forge prescriptions and deceive auditors who looked into the claims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"In October 2020, Cigna, a Medicare Advantage insurer, conducted an audit of claims submitted by CRP for reimbursement. According to the evidence presented in court, CRP did not have doctor's orders or medical records sufficient to justify the billing to Cigna," according to a release. "At the direction of Grant, Sloan prepared blank prescription templates to mimic the orders that should have been in the patient files. Grant used the templates to forge and backdate the prescriptions to deceive auditors. Sloan the(n) provided these documents to Cigna as though they were genuine and in existence prior to the audits."
The companies ultimately received $17 million before investigators searched Grant's home and office last year and seized many assets, including a home near Cameron Village in Raleigh, a townhome in Ft. Lauderdale, several Land Rovers and more than $1 million in cash and investments.
Grant is expected to face up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced later this year.
U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle presided over the cases, which were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Gilmore.