(The Center Square) – Local health departments in North Carolina will get $35 million in federal funding to offset costs associated with combating COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is allocating a base payment of $90,000 per county for each local health department. Additional funding will be allocated based on population and COVID-19 caseload.
Mecklenburg ($3.6 million), Wake ($2.2 million) and Guilford ($1.3 million) health departments are getting the most money. A full list can be found on the NCDHHS website.
The one-time funding is part of NCDHHS’ agreement with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our local health departments have been working around the clock to protect their communities and slow the spread of the virus," NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "These funds continue to support their ability to address the overwhelming demands they are facing.”
Counties can use the funding to support COVID-19 staffing, infection controls, testing and tracing, IT infrastructure and data sharing and visualization based on federal guidelines.