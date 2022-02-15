(The Center Square) – Health care officials in North Carolina are calling on the state to help tackle the workforce shortage among medical professionals in the state.
Steve Lawler, president and CEO of the North Carolina Health Care Association, said the workforce shortage existed before the COVID-19 pandemic but for the past two years, hospitals have been overwhelmed daily by an influx of patients.
"What we're seeing today is a staff that has been involved in essentially a daily mass casualty every day for two years," Lawler said.
Lawler was among a group of health care officials who testified Tuesday before the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services. The panel also heard testimony from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Kody Kinsley and other NCDHHS officials.
Kinsley told lawmakers the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the job vacancy rate at state facilities. He said before the pandemic, the job vacancy rate was between 15% and 20%. Now, it is 30%, Kinsley said.
Lawler said the current turnover rate in the state's 130 hospitals is 18%. He said before the pandemic, it was between 8% and 12%. North Carolina is short 10,000 nurses. Lawler predicts the shortage could increase to as low as 12,000 nurses or as high as 23,000 nurses.
Lawler asked the panel to consider spending more on public universities and colleges to streamline more health professionals into the workforce.
"We're fortunate that North Carolina has some of the best educational platforms in the country," Lawler said.
North Carolina is home to Duke University, Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina.
NCDHHS Deputy Secretary Tara Myers said the situation in nursing homes is "compounded by many factors."
Myers said the work is physically, mentally and emotionally draining, and direct care workers usually have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Lawmakers provided direct care workers with a wage of $15 an hour and $133 million for bonuses of up $2,000 per worker in the biennium budget, but Myers said it is not enough.
In addition to higher salaries and more bonuses, Myers asked lawmakers to review the regulatory requirements and create higher education pathways for direct care workers.
"It's no secret that the direct care workforce has some of the hardest jobs. Oftentimes, they live in poverty and are dependent on public assistance," Myers said. "Their education level sometimes is lower. That could be due in part to the fact that they're having to work multiple jobs and don't have an opportunity to get a higher education."