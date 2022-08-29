(The Center Square) — More than $17 million in grants for 39 parks and recreation projects will be awarded by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.
The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority reviewed 49 applications requesting $20.9 million. In order to receive the grant, recipients must match the amount with its own funds. Local communities applied for the grants to acquire land and develop and renovate public park and recreation areas. The Authority is required to allocate 30% of the Trust Fund’s total funding to local government projects each year. The Authority approved the grants earlier this month.
"Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever," Cooper said in a statement. "These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives."
The maximum grant awarded for a project was $500,000.
The Authority also allocated $5.7 million to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation for land acquisitions at Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford County and Lake James State Park in Burke and McDowell Counties. It will fund capital projects at Hammock’s Beach State Park (Onslow County), Morrow Mountain State Park (Stanly County) and William B. Umstead State Park (Wake County).
"Congratulations to the local governments that received Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants to invest in the health and quality of life of their communities," D. Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said in a statement. "The historic increases in funding by the legislature and Governor Cooper will result in more North Carolina families having ready access to outdoor recreation."
The amount of the grants was at least triple the amount allocated during most years in the last decade. More than 1,000 grants to build parks throughout the state have been made by the Foundation.