(The Center Square) – North Carolina is receiving a $6 million federal grant to support jobs and workforce training.
The Dislocated Worker Grant, requested by the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions (DWS) and awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor, was made possible by the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
DWS will use the money to set up job trainings and temporary employment opportunities to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by Gov. Roy Cooper's office. Workers may be eligible if they were temporarily or permanently laid off because of COVID-19.
“While our state is focused on making sure North Carolinians are healthy and safe, we also want to enhance their economic security,” Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said. “To support our state’s recovery, we will use these resources to help people find new jobs that provide vital services and to pay for needed job training, so that both workers and employers can thrive.”
The governor's office said opportunities funded by the grant will vary based on location and need, but may include a wage reimbursement incentive for businesses to help offset the cost of training a new employee with limited skills, temporary employment at nonprofits or government agencies in positions that either conduct humanitarian assistance and public health duties or assist with disaster clean-up and sanitizing areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and occupational skills training and supportive services.
DWS is partnering with 14 local workforce development boards that serve 59 counties to administer the grant.