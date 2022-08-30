(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to further a multilingual and multimodal science inventory with the Center for Applied Linguistics as a subcontractor. It will address the needs of North Carolina’s English learners in the third through fifth grades.
North Carolina’s project will assess 131,247 English learners in science using the state’s assessment system. The assessment will measure language development, student learning and teacher effectiveness.
The Department of Education’s Competitive Grants for State Assessments program was created to encourage innovative testing methods to deliver timely and meaningful results to educators, parents and students. Programs focused on multilingual learners and students with disabilities were prioritized for funding.
"With this enhanced data and the resources from the American Rescue Plan, our school leaders have the resources to support students who need them the most, which is vital as our nation recovers from the pandemic," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement announcing the grants. "Ultimately, student assessment data should be focused on driving resources to students who need the most support, not on labeling schools and teachers especially while we are recovering from a pandemic."
In a 128-page report delivered to the North Carolina Legislature in March, NCDPI research found all student subgroups experienced negative impacts due to school closures and the unplanned shift to remote learning during the pandemic. The assessment found test scores in 2021 substantially lower for English learners than in 2018.
Other states receiving grants were Arkansas, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and New York. Louisiana received two grants of more than $2 million for its Department of Education.
The 2020 project funding was approximately $13 million and awarded to five states – Nebraska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Texas.