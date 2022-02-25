(The Center Square) – The North Carolina General Assembly filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, looking to block the state Supreme Court and a judicial panel's ruling on revised redistricting maps.
The Wake County Superior Court judicial panel rejected the Legislature's revised congressional redistricting map Wednesday and adopted a map drafted by three special masters.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said by adopting the alternative congressional map, the court violated the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers' clause.
"The United States Constitution is clear – state legislatures, not state judges, are responsible for setting the rules governing elections," Moore said.
The Republican-led Legislature approved the new maps for the next decade in November, but voting rights advocates sued to block the maps based on claims they were partisan gerrymandered. Even though a lower court disagreed, the state Supreme Court ruled Feb. 4 the maps were unconstitutional because they gave Republicans a political advantage.
Moore said Friday attorneys for the state filed an Emergency Application for Stay.
"I will pursue all legal means to ensure that North Carolina's elections are decided by North Carolinians and that the constitution and rule of law are followed," Moore said.
The panel approved the Legislature's revised maps for state Senate and House districts.