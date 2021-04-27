(The Center Square) – New apportionment figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau show North Carolina will gain a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The state's congressional delegation will jump from 13 to 14 representatives after its population increased from 9,565,781 after the 2010 census to 10,453,948 after the 2020 census. The total resident population of the U.S. was 331,449,281.
Apportionment divides the 435 U.S. House seats among the 50 states. The results of each decennial census are used to calculate the number of seats for each state. Each state is entitled one seat in the U.S. House.
Texas gained two seats in the U.S. House. In addition to North Carolina, Florida, Colorado, Montana and Oregon also gained a seat. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will lose one seat.