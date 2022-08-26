(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina.
The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department of Labor estimates to be $163 billion in fraud from more than $4 trillion in COVID-related federal aid programs since 2020.
The work, coordinated through a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement office at the Department of Justice, is led by Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers, who noted this spring the ongoing investigations are fueled in part by an "extraordinary amount of data" shared by state agencies.
"The CARES Act is not a penal statute and includes no provisions authorizing criminal enforcement. Instead, DOJ uses pre-existing federal laws to prosecute pandemic-related fraud, such as statutes addressing wire fraud, bank fraud, false statements, tax evasion, false claims, and money laundering. These charges range in penalties from five to 30 years imprisonment and/or hefty fines," Brooks Pierce reports. "In North Carolina federal courts, common charges for pandemic-related enforcement include wire fraud and making false statements."
Cases from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina include Charlotte 48-year-old Nkhenge Shropshire, who was charged in March for submitting at least 10 fraudulent loan applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Officials allege Shropshire and her co-conspirators attempted to obtain at least $331,072 in relief funds, though the SBA accepted and paid out about $45,000. Shropshire used the money for personal expenses including hotel stays, shopping sprees, and cars, according to her indictment.
Another case in the Western District involved Archdale resident Maurice Kamgaing, 42, who was sentenced to 33 months in prison in January for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.5 million in COVID relief funds. Kamgaing was ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution, and forced to forfeit an office building he purchased with a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to a DOJ release.
In the Middle District, Greensboro resident Joseph Cartlidge, 30, Trinity resident David Redfern, 32, and Chicago 30-year-old Eric McMiller were sentenced to between 60 and 72 months in prison for fraudulently seeking over $2.7 million in PPP and EIDL aid. The men conspired with a recruiter, James State, who pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the Northern District of Ohio. Cartlidge, Redfern and McMiller were ordered to pay $498,657 in restitution.
A task force created in the Eastern District to fight theft of COVID funds netted Tristan Bishop Pan, who was sentenced in March to 20 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.7 million in PPP loans. Pan, 40, of Garner, submitted at least 14 PPP loan applications seeking over $6.1 million using fake documents and falsified tax filings.
Other smaller cases involved Charlotte 25-year-old Yesenia Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining over $100,000 in COVID relief funds through two EIDL loans and federally subsidized unemployment benefits.
Jasmine Johnnae Clifton, 24, of Charlotte, also pleaded guilty in June to using false information to obtain a $149,900 EIDL loan she used to make purchases at multiple diamond stores, Nordstrom, Ikea, Neiman Marcus, Louis Vuitton, and other retailers.
It was the same month the Eastern District announced an indictment against Abhishek Krishnan for the 39-year-old’s alleged scheme to secure $40,650 in pandemic unemployment using other people’s identities. Krishnan now faces up to 10 years in prison for the theft, as well as a mandatory two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.