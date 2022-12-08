(The Center Square) — A group of small business owners in Jacksonville are suing the city over regulations for food trucks they allege are designed to stifle competition with traditional restaurants.
Nicole Gonzalez, owner of Northwoods Urban Farm; Anthony Proctor, owner of The Spot food truck; and Octavious Raymond and Isaac Foster, owners of The Cheesesteak Hustle food truck and commissary, filed a lawsuit against Jacksonville to challenge its anti-competitive regulations as unconstitutional with the help of the Institute for Justice.
"Jacksonville's restrictions on food trucks serve no legitimate purpose," IJ attorney Bob Belden said. "The city is simply seeking to protect established brick-and-mortar restaurants from competition, and that's no role for the government."
The food truck owners gave away free lobster rolls and cheesesteaks in downtown Jacksonville on Wednesday as they announced the lawsuit, which takes aim at three different regulations on food truck owners and property owners who want to host them.
Jacksonville regulations prohibit private property owners from hosting trucks if the location is within 250 feet of another truck, existing restaurant, or residential housing. The city also restricts food truck advertising to one 5x5 sign without external lighting, and requires operators to pay a $300 annual permit fee, or $500 for nonresidents.
Proctor occasionally parks The Spot food truck at his church, New Beginnings Christian Center, but contends regulations prohibit him from operating elsewhere in the city. And if a restaurant decides to move in within 250 feet, he'll be forced out of New Beginnings, as well.
"Growing up my grandmother instilled in me that 'Good food can change a person's mood,' and it is with this mantra and focal point that we serve our customers," Proctor said. "People have come to love the Florida-style seafood that I serve at New Beginnings Christian Center, and I truly wish I could change more people's mood with our food throughout Jacksonville, but the city's rules prevent me from doing so."
Raymond and Foster want to operate The Cheesesteak Hustle in front of a leased commissary location among a strip of other businesses, and he secured permission from the owner to set up. But because the property is near residential and other restaurants, the city prohibits his plans.
"Jacksonville's rules have made it impossible for me to operate in the city," Raymond said. "I've had to take our business on the road to other areas that are more open to food trucks, like Wilmington and Charlotte."
Gonzalez would like to host multiple food trucks in the parking lot of Northwoods Urban Farm, "but the city won't allow me to support these local small business owners on my own private property."
The lawsuit alleges Jacksonville's food truck regulations violate the state Constitution in five different ways, including breaches of the Fruits of Their Own Labor Clause, Law of the Land Clause and Equal Protection Clause. The rules also violate free speech protections, and the excessive permitting fees are beyond the city's authority, the lawsuit alleges.
"These ridiculous restrictions violate the rights of property owners and food truck operators, and deprive Jacksonville residents of tasty food," said IJ Senior Attorney Justin Pearson.
IJ has won similar cases in Carolina Beach; Fort Pierce, Florida, and Louisville, Kentucky.