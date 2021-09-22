(The Center Square) – A North Carolina food truck owner is suing the town of Farmville, claiming the town violated the North Carolina Constitution after officials increased food truck fees by 7,700%.
Mark Shirley, owner of the Ole Time Smokehouse food truck, filed the lawsuit in Pitt County Superior Court. Shirley's attorney said Farmville's food truck rules violate the constitution's equal protection clause because the new fees and regulations forced Shirley to move his business out of Farmville. They also argued it blocks his right to earn a living.
"Especially at a time when so many small businesses are fighting to survive, the government shouldn't create new barriers for entrepreneurs," said Jessica Thompson, an attorney representing Shirley. "Economic liberty protects individuals' opportunity to improve their lives and provides customers with more choices."
Shirley, a Walstonburg resident, started serving barbecue in Farmville in September 2019. He paid the required $100 fee to obtain an annual permit from town at the time, but in April, town officials voted to increase the permit fee to $75 a day, which would require Shirley to pay $7,700 a year to operate his truck in Farmville two days a week, his attorneys said. Those who violate the ordinance must pay a $50 fine.
The new ordinance also prohibits food trucks from operating within 100 feet of a brick-and-mortar restaurant unless the food truck receives written permission from the restaurant. Shirley's attorneys said he was forced to leave the customer base he established in Farmville and operate outside of the township limits.
Shirley is suing the town and Farmville Town Manager David Hodgkins. Three members of the Farmville Commission approved the ordinance after the two others opted out of voting. The town manager is responsible for reviewing permit applications, issuing food truck permits and implementing the ordinance.
According to the lawsuit, Farmville enacted the new food truck ordinance to protect brick-and-mortar restaurants from competition from food trucks. Shirley's attorneys argue it does so by "erecting expensive, arbitrary regulatory barriers."
The attorneys argue the permit fee is significantly higher than Farmville's cost to regulate food trucks and serves as "an illegal tax to raise general funds" for the town's unrelated expenses.
"But the Town of Farmville should not pick economic winners and losers," the lawsuit reads. "Because economic protectionism is not a constitutionally legitimate purpose for an ordinance, the restrictions on Mark's business violate the North Carolina Constitution, Article I, Sections 1 and 19."
Representatives for Farmville did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.