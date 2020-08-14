(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders have kept gyms and fitness centers closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but representatives for a national chain of fitness centers said the facilities have a lower risk for outbreaks than other businesses that have been allowed to reopen.
Orangetheory Growth Partners (OTGP), the company that oversees 20 group fitness studios in North Carolina, said there is minimal evidence that gyms pose an increased risk of spreading the coronavirus.
OTGP and a coalition of other fitness centers have sent Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) proposals to safely reopen that have worked at locations in other states.
"The Department of Health and Human Services has said that they've adopted them as the kind of the protocols that are going to be followed once the gyms are allowed to open," said Fred Bryant, OTGP chief operations officer. "So it's been received, and they've been in receipt for several months."
The coalition, Fitness Operators for a Responsible Reopening, recommends limiting capacity, spacing out available equipment, zone and routine cleaning, requiring masks and conducting temperature checks.
OTGP Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs Leigh Cunius said the coalition has met with NCDHHS on several occasions and has continued to provide updated data weekly to the department.
NCDHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight said indoor fitness centers could carry an increased risk because indoor settings make it difficult to social distance, especially with workout equipment stationed in small spaces.
Haight also said people have to increase their breathing activity during exercise, which could increase respiratory droplets. These droplets can carry the coronavirus.
Some health organizations have put gyms in the high-risk group because of a lack of ventilation, Haight said.
"Because of the increased possibility of infection through droplets, vigorous exercise in closely confined spaces should be avoided during the current outbreak, as should public gatherings, even in small groups," she said.
The coalition's most-recent data shows a low infection rate among nearly 3,000 gyms that have tracked visits. As of Aug. 7, 1,115 cases were reported among the 49.4 million check-ins at facilities across the nation.
The coalition also argued that maintaining a fitness routine could reduce underlying conditions that can increase the severity of COIVD-19 symptoms, such as heart disease, obesity and high blood pressure.
Exercise also promotes better mental health, the coalition said, and medical research shows.
NCDHHS said fitness centers and gyms that serve people with health conditions with a prescription from a physician are allowed to open with guidelines in place.
Restaurants and personal service businesses are open, but private bars, night clubs, indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys have remained closed, along with gyms, since March.
Restaurants and gyms opened in the same phase in Louisiana, and, as of Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health has traced 31 COVID-19 cases to gyms and fitness centers, and 167 cases were linked to restaurants.
"Unfortunately, in North Carolina, gyms are a volleyball being batted back and forth, so instead of being able to be out there and help our communities, we're stuck to being relegated and falsely accused of being dirty, high risk and unsafe when nothing could be further from the truth," Bryant said.
Cooper's office did not respond to a request for comment.