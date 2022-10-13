(The Center Square) — A New Bern eye surgeon is urging the North Carolina Supreme Court to take up his constitutional challenge to the state's certificate-of-need law, arguing in a new brief the need to clear up "rampant confusion."
Board certified ophthalmologist Jay Singleton filed a brief with the Supreme Court on Wednesday with the help of the Institute of Justice that cites three sections of the state constitution's Article I, including Section 32 dealing with special privileges known as "exclusive emoluments," and Section 34 against Perpetuities and monopolies, The Carolina Journal reports.
The filing comes after a three-judge panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals dismissed Singleton's legal challenge in June because he had not pursued all available avenues for remedying his complaint before filing suit.
Singleton appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court, where the brief filed Wednesday alleges "the CON law exposes the rampant confusion in this Court's cases about how (the sections of Article I) apply to economic laws."
The brief argues "this case is a perfect vehicle to resolve that confusion because it has fueled uncertainty over the status of a case – Aston Park – that would otherwise control here."
The brief cites a 1973 Supreme Court ruling in the Aston Park case that struck down a previous CON law based on the same three provisions of the state constitution. Courts later rendered the precedent moot in a different ruling in 2010, then neglected to address the "continuing validity" of the Aston Park case in 2020, according to the brief.
Singleton and his attorneys argue the Supreme Court "should deny the State's motion to dismiss and weigh in on these important constitutional issues."
"First, the Court of Appeals did not apply settled law under Art. I, § 19 when it refused to credit Dr. Singleton's factual allegations about the CON law's irrationality over the law's own 'findings,'" according to the brief. "Rather, the court picked a side in the very conflict that warrants mandatory review here: whether plaintiffs can use facts to rebut economic laws' presumption of constitutionality."
"And, by picking the side that says plaintiffs cannot use facts, the Court of Appeals flouted this Court's decision in Aston Park, which warrants discretionary review," the brief read.
North Carolina's CON law requires state permission for 23 separate types of medical care, from medical facilities and purchases of medical equipment, to the number of hospital beds and emergency medical transport. Research shows CON laws lead to higher costs and less access to care for patients.
Singleton, who has owned Singleton Vision Center in New Bern since 2014, is challenging the state's CON law because it forces him to perform most surgeries at Carolina East Medical Center, the only facility with a CON operating room certificate in a three county area.
"All I want is a chance to compete so that I can offer my patients more affordable care," Singleton said in an Institute for Justice press release following the appeals court decision. "It's unfortunate that the court was so willing to rubberstamp this harmful and anti-competitive law, but I'm excited to continue pressing my rights – if necessary, all the way to the North Carolina Supreme Court."
North Carolina's CON law is at the center of efforts to approve Medicaid expansion in the General Assembly. Despite resistance from major medical providers that benefit from the law, the state Senate approved legislation last session that included both reductions in the CON restrictions and Medicaid expansion.
The bill has not gained approval in the House, where lawmakers passed Medicaid expansion legislation without the CON changes, the Journal reports.