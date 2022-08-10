(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved $418.5 million in financing for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, though experts believe there’s better ways to address the issue.
North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell on Tuesday recapped financing for affordable housing that included 2,993 apartment units built or renovated at 17 low-income sites and five senior living complexes in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The financing was approved by the LGC, which is chaired by Folwell and staffed by members of his State and Local Government Finance Division.
The money included $188.3 million for the Charlotte Housing Authority, $65.9 million for the Durham Housing Authority, $51.5 million for the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, $37.5 million for the Raleigh Housing Authority, $30.8 million for the Wake County Housing Authority, $17.5 million for the Selma Housing Authority, $16 million for the Monroe Housing Authority and $11 million for the High Point Housing Authority.
The financing includes only projects that have started construction and does not include approved general obligation bonds that have yet to be issued, according to a Folwell statement.
"Helping to ensure the housing stock in North Carolina keeps pace with the population growth and shifting demographics is not something people normally associate with the Department of State Treasurer. But our staff is deeply involved in helping municipal and county housing authorities and others to obtain the financing necessary to build, renovate and add on to public sector housing projects," Treasurer Folwell said.
"We are in a volatile economic environment still struggling to recover from the government lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that we are entering a recession amid record inflation. Low-income North Carolinians and seniors on fixed incomes are caught in the crosswinds. Expanding affordable and accessible housing is urgent."
Folwell cited statistics from the real estate company Redfin that shows North Carolina housing prices were 14.4% higher in June versus the same time in 2021, as well as data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition that puts the number of extremely low-income renter households in the state at 347,827. The coalition estimates a shortage of 195,661 rental homes that are affordable for those with incomes at or below the poverty line.
"Creating and preserving affordable housing is imperative because studies show increases in household income are not keeping pace with rising rent costs, and that trend has been occurring for decades," Folwell said. "Housing instability and inadequacy can create stress, lead to depression and foster hopelessness, all of which can contribute to physical health problems."
Brooke Medina, vice president of communications for the John Locke Foundation, highlighted how the state’s economic successes are playing into the dynamic, and suggested other ways to address the shortage of affordable housing.
""It's no secret that North Carolina is growing by leaps and bounds. The state's business environment is strong, creating a steady stream of inbound migration as people of all ages move here for better opportunities. We need housing of all sizes and types to keep up with this sharp rise in demand," Medina said. "We believe the best way to increase access to affordable housing is through robust zoning reform rather than expanding the government's involvement in the housing market.
"Nonetheless, to the extent the government is involved in housing supply, securing the lowest interest bonds is prudent and offers taxpayers some degree of protection."