(The Center Square) – North Carolina's general fund tax revenue through October of this fiscal year has increased year over year despite economic shutdowns caused by the response to COVID-19, according to North Carolina's October general fund report.
Tax revenue through the end of October increased by $1.5 billion, or 19.8%, compared with the first four months of last fiscal year. Nontax revenues, which include judicial fees and state investments, decreased by $63.1 million, or 19.4%.
A large part of the tax revenue increase was caused by a tax payment deadline shift from April 2020 to July 2020.
October's total tax and nontax revenue intake was $2.27 billion, a $158.6 million increase compared with October 2019.
Fiscal year-to-date individual income tax collection has increased by $945.5 million, or 23%. Year-to-date corporate tax collection has increased by $156.2 million, or 112%. Year-to-date sales and use taxes has increased by $220 million, or 8%.
State spending has decreased in fiscal year 2021 through October. Year-to-date state expenditures were $6.5 billion, which was $371 million less than October 2019.
Analysts for the conservative think tank John Locke Foundation said the state's ability to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic can be attributed to the General Assembly's "prudent budget practices," including building a savings reserve fund balance of $1.2 billion.
Joseph Coletti, a John Locke Foundation senior fellow, said lawmakers should go further and implement a constitutional tax and expenditure limit.
"As we've seen through the COVID crisis, lower spending means state government has resources to provide core services and to care for the vulnerable in difficult times," Coletti said. "A constitutional limit on all state revenues, expenditures, and debt would ensure North Carolina's budget expends money on legitimate needs and sound policy choices, but not on unwise pet projects. It would ensure money is available for future storms, pandemics, and economic downturns."
Colorado voters have approved amendments that limit government spending. The state must follow revenue caps based on the previous fiscal year's actual revenue or limit, population growth and inflation. Voters must approve tax and spending limit increases.