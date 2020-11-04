(The Center Square) – North Carolina voters have elected the state's first Black lieutenant governor.
Republican Mark Robinson, a former Army reservist and business owner, secured 51.6% of the vote in Tuesday's election compared with Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley's 48.4%.
Robinson, a political novice, considers himself pro-Constitution, anti-socialist and a patriot, according to his Twitter page. Holley is a longtime state representative.
Robinson, a gun rights advocate, served on the National Rifle Association's National Outreach Board. He gained social media fame for being featured in a Trump campaign advertisement for gun rights. The viral video showed Robinson speaking in favor of the 2nd Amendment at a city council meeting.
As lieutenant governor, Robinson said he also would advocate for abortion rights, school choice, law enforcement and veterans care, according to his campaign page. Robinson will serve alongside Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper on the Council of State.
Cooper won reelection Tuesday night.
The council also includes the secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor, commissioner of labor, commissioner of agriculture, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.
Republican incumbent State Treasurer Dale Folwell defeated Democratic challenger Ronnie Chatterji, a Duke University professor and former President Barrack Obama economic adviser, in Tuesday's election.
Folwell, a certified public accountant, has been the state treasurer since 2017 and has a long history of public service. He served four terms in the General Assembly, where he was the House Speaker for one year.
The state treasurer oversees a more than $100 billion state pension fund and a health plan for hundreds of thousands of current and former state employees, costing taxpayers about $3.3 billion a year. Under his leadership, Folwell said the state had maintained its AAA bond rating, which secures good interest rates for financing. North Carolina's pension system ranks in the top 10 for its funding level among other states, according to Pew researchers. Folwell earned 52.6% of the vote to Chatterji's 47.2%.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, both Republican incumbents, held on to their Council of State positions. Causey garnered 51.7% of the vote to Democrat Wayne Goodwin's 48.2%. Troxler earned 53.8% of the vote to Democrat Jenna Wadsworth's 46.1%.
"I am humbled and honored to serve another four years," Troxler said on Twitter Wednesday morning. "I look forward to leading our state towards having a $100 billion industry to drive [North Carolina's] economy."
Democrat incumbent Secretary of State Elaine Marshall retained her position with 51.1% of the vote against Republican E.C. Sykes, who earned 48.8%.
Republican Mark Johnson did not seek reelection for superintendent of public instruction but Republican's retained the position. Republican Catherine Truitt won, earning 51.4% of the vote to Democrat Jen Mangrum's 48.6%. Truitt is the chancellor of Western Governors University North Carolina.
The races for attorney general, state auditor and commissioner of labor were too close to call Wednesday morning.
"With 100 percent of precincts reporting, we are in the lead by 10,769 votes. There are still mail-in and provisional ballots to count, but I feel very confident in our position and eager to keep at this work,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement to supporters Wednesday.