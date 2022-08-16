(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections is soliciting public comment on proposed rule changes regarding political committees that do not file finance disclosure reports on time.
The state board announced the proposed campaign finance rules on Monday with a public comment period to run through Friday, Oct. 14. The board will also hold a virtual public hearing on the proposal at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.
"After the public comment period and public hearing, the state board will adopt final versions of the rules, and the Rules Review Commission will then review them for compliance with the requirements in Chapter 150B," according to the announcement.
One of the proposed rules "defines the process by which a candidate or treasurer may request a good cause waiver of a civil late penalty assessed by the state board," while another outlines notices and opportunity to submit a written explanation before the board imposes additional fines for failing to file a campaign finance report.
A third proposed rule simply deletes language in an existing rule to modify and incorporate it into one of the proposed rules.
The proposed changes would allow a political committee, referendum committee, or individual to request a waiver of a civil late penalty by using a form on the state board's website and returning it within 60 days of the notice of penalty assessment.
The waiver can be submitted directly to the state board's offices in person, through U.S. mail, a delivery service to the state board, or by email to campaign.reporting@ncsbe.gov. The proposed rule would require the state board to issue a new notice of penalty assessment if the waiver request is denied. The entity involved would then have 30 days to pay the assessment.
"The political committee, referendum committee, individual or entity is not eligible to request a waiver of the new penalty assessment," according to the proposed rule. "Reconsideration of a waiver request may only be granted under extenuating circumstances as determined by the campaign finance director of the State Board of Elections."
The proposed rule regarding procedures for committees with missing reports states that those that fail to file a report within 30 days of receiving a Notice of Penalty Assessment will be issued a Notice of Noncompliance directing the treasurer to file the missing report. A copy of that notice will also be published on the state board's website.
"A political committee or referendum committee that fails to file a missing report within 30 days after service of the Notice of Noncompliance shall be referred to the State Board for issuance of an order requiring the committee to file the missing report and to cease receiving contributions and making expenditures if the missing report is not filed within 30 days of the order, except in extenuating circumstances as determined by the State Board," according to the proposed rule. "The treasurer shall be provided notice of the referral and given the opportunity to submit a written affidavit stating any facts or circumstances for the State Board's consideration."
If the missing report is not filed within 30 days of the board's order, the committee's status will be suspended, which means it cannot receive any contributions or make any expenditures except to pay civil penalties.
"To be removed from the suspended status, the political committee or referendum committee shall file all missing reports identified in any order of the state board and pay all civil late penalties incurred," the proposed rule states.