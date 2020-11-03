Election 2020 North Carolina Voting

Voters are assisted at a polling location at the South Regional Library in Durham, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Gerry Broome / AP

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend voting at four locations that experienced issues earlier in the day.

Voting will be extended in the following locations:

• Plainview Fire Station in Dunn, by 45 minutes, until 8:15 p.m.;

• Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro, by 34 minutes, until 8:04 p.m.

• Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) in Clinton, by 24 minutes, until 7:54 p.m.

• First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, by 17 minutes, until 7:47 p.m.

The length of each extension matches the amount of time it took to open these polling locations late Tuesday morning.

The extensions will delay the start of reporting election results statewide until at least 8:15 p.m.

Tags

Regional Editor

Jason Schaumburg is an award-winning, veteran editor who has been a journalist for more than 20 years. He spent a decade as the top editor in three northern Illinois newsrooms for Shaw Media and Pioneer Press.