(The Center Square) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend voting at four locations that experienced issues earlier in the day.
Voting will be extended in the following locations:
• Plainview Fire Station in Dunn, by 45 minutes, until 8:15 p.m.;
• Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro, by 34 minutes, until 8:04 p.m.
• Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) in Clinton, by 24 minutes, until 7:54 p.m.
• First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, by 17 minutes, until 7:47 p.m.
The length of each extension matches the amount of time it took to open these polling locations late Tuesday morning.
The extensions will delay the start of reporting election results statewide until at least 8:15 p.m.