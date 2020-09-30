(The Center Square) – North Carolina will move into its third phase of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.
Outdoor entertainment venues, movie theaters, conference centers, amusement parks and bars can reopen after 5 p.m. Friday, with restrictions.
"I believe that North Carolina can do this safely. But so I'm clear, every gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease," Cooper said. "Our children can go back to school, and our economy can fully rebuild when we're safe."
Cooper's executive order that initiates the new phase keeps gatherings limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 can operate at 7% occupancy for spectators. Smaller outdoor venues such can operate at 30% capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
Movie theaters, conference centers, bars and amusement parks can resume services at 30% capacity or 100 guests, but bars and amusement parks can accommodate guests only outdoors. Customers can go inside a bar to purchase the drink, but it must be consumed outside.
"What we know is that the risks are greater indoors than outdoors," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). "The risks are greater when you do have a lot of folks together because there are certain events that cause the virus to spread to a lot of people all at once, and then it seeds even more people, so that's a concern about bringing people together."
Music halls, night clubs, lounges, strip clubs and other indoor entertainment venues can have up to 25 guests. An 11 p.m. curfew still applies to alcohol sales, and masks and face coverings are mandatory for people 5 years old and older. The elderly and people at higher risk for severe COVID-19 complications should continue to shelter in place.
Cooper's order expires Oct. 23.
NCDHHS reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 956 people are hospitalized with the disease. As of Monday, 6.5% of the test results reported to NCDHHS were positive for COVID-19.