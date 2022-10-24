(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier.
Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of 380,769 votes so far in the 2022 election, including 156,313 from registered Democrats, 112,568 from unaffiliated voters, 111,165 from Republicans, 703 from Libertarians, and 20 from Green Party supporters.
The numbers translate into 41% of votes cast from Democrats, about 30% from unaffiliated voters, 29% from Republicans, and less than 1% from the two smaller parties combined.
Just over half of votes cast — 51% — came from women, while 45% came from men and 3.77% are “undesignated.”
The total includes 323,616 one-stop ballots and 57,153 ballots cast by mail.
Michael Bitzer, politics professor at Catawba College, compared the turnout so far in 2022 with participation in 2018 in a series of posts to Twitter on Monday.
NC Absentee Ballots (both Mail-In & In-Person/OneStop) accepted & processed as of 10-24-22:— Dr. Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) October 24, 2022
2018 to date (started a day earlier than 2022): 454,337
2022 to date: 380,769
Daily Cumulative Totals for 2018 & 2022:#ncpol #ncvotes #NCelections #Elections2022 pic.twitter.com/GJTg0QFN8l
Bitzer’s analysis shows the total number of ballots accepted and processed as of Monday is 73,568 votes shy of the 454,337 total at the same point in 2018, though in-person voting started a day earlier that year.
The first day turnout for in-person voting in 2018 was 136,454, compared to 137,130 for the first day of in-person voting this year, according to Bitzer’s revised figures.
A graph illustrating the daily cumulative numbers of early in-person ballots by party registration shows 2018 and 2022 following similar trajectories, though Democrats held a larger advantage at this time four years ago.
Gerry Cohen, former special counsel to the General Assembly and politics instructor at Duke University’s Stanford School of Public Policy, also posted analysis to Twitter that breaks down the numbers based on top voting counties, race, and other factors.
Thru Sunday 10/23, 380,769 NC accepted ballots (57,154 mail, 323,616 in-person early). Images: accepted ballots (mail and in-person early) top 15 counties, voter party, race, in-person early vote daily comparison with 2018. #ncpol /1 pic.twitter.com/s3mbDoEuRU— Gerry Cohen (@gercohen) October 24, 2022
The top 10 counties by votes include Wake with 48,123, Mecklenburg at 37,721, Durham at 16,279, Guilford at 15,573, Forsyth with 13,021, Buncombe with 11,592, Brunswick at 9,653, Union at 9,605, Orange at 9,375, and Cumberland with 9,343, according to Cohen.
More than 73% of ballots accepted through Sunday, or 279,202, have come from white voters, while black voters contributed the second-highest share with 70,941, or 18.63%. Undesignated voters cast 17,015 ballots, and voters of “other” races accounted for 6,116. A total of 4,669 Asian votes have been accepted, 1,512 came from American Indians or Alaskan natives, and 1,292 from voters of two or more races. Another 21 votes came from Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders.
The highest turnout has been in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District with a total of 35,715 votes cast so far, followed by the 11th Congressional District with 32,994, the 13th Congressional District with 30,418, 2nd Congressional District at 29,787, and 7th Congressional District with 29,009.