(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week.
"Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state's history."
North Carolina received $3.6 billion of $150 billion in coronavirus relief funds distributed to states, local governments and U.S. territories as part of the 2020 CARES Act. The funding included $1.35 billion for state and local governments, $826 million for health, $664 million for public services, $478 million for education, $208 million for business relief, $36 million for individual relief and $21 million for infrastructure.
The money was appropriated by the General Assembly for the state's most urgent needs during the pandemic, and distributed through a network that included NCPRO and over 1,700 state agencies, local governments, hospitals, schools, businesses, and nonprofits, according to a NCPRO statement.
State government was by far the biggest beneficiary of the funding, accounting for more than $1 billion. Public services for "families, child welfare, & foster care programing" received the second largest share at nearly $396 million.
Other large spending categories included $305 million in local government aid, $299 million for "COVID-19 testing and mitigation/vaccine access and preparedness," $229 million for K-12 schools, $213 million for "misc. public health and community health initiatives," and $173 million for "food & housing," according to NCPRO's COVID-19 Funding Dashboard.
The coronavirus relief funds are only one of several pandemic-related funding programs in the 2020 CARES Act. North Carolina received $12 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program, $8 billion in Economic Impact Payments, and $8 billion in enhanced unemployment benefits through the legislation, as well.
The CARES funding was followed by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, with another $4.5 billion in Economic Impact Payments, and $4 billion in other funding for state agencies, which included $1 billion for schools.
The American Rescue Plan Act approved a few months after CRRSA sent another $31 billion in federal relief funding to North Carolina, including $12 billion in Economic Impact Payments, $8 million in grants, $3 billion for schools, and another $10 billion for other programs.
Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the John Locke Foundation, noted that while the Cooper administration is celebrating the CRF spending, taxpayers ought to keep some other factors in mind.
"The fact that we're still talking about coronavirus relief reminds us of the slow pace of bureaucracy in addressing people's needs," he said. "Second, we'll almost certainly learn in the months — perhaps years — ahead about cases of money being misused or abused. That's not an argument against relief, but we should not be surprised when we learn that some people have gamed the system.
"Third, people concerned about inflation today should remember that part of the problem stems from the federal government pumping trillions of dollars into the economy in recent years," Kokai said. "Public policies usually have unintended consequences. We should keep those in mind the next time policymakers at the federal and state level consider major relief packages."