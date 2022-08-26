(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is celebrating strong gains in literacy skills for young students during the first year with a new "science of reading" curriculum.
Data released on Thursday shows 27% of North Carolina kindergartners scored at or above proficiency in literary assessments at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, a figure that increased to 67% by the end of the school year. First graders’ proficiency scores increased from 38% to 63%, and second grade students improved from 43% proficient to 58%.
In all three grades, the percentage of proficient students measured by the literary assessment was below the national average at the beginning of the year and improved to match or exceed the national average by the end of the school year.
Education officials are crediting the strong gains to the first full year of a far-reaching statewide initiative to support elementary school teachers with extensive training in instruction based on the "science of reading," a phonics-based approach with a track record of effectiveness.
Test results came from the early literacy evaluation called mCLASS with DIBELS, which aligns with the science of reading to measure students’ phonemic awareness and phonics. The test was first used for North Carolina K-3 students last year, and students in all four grades outpaced their peers who took the same test in other states.
"North Carolina took a huge step forward with the passage of the Excellent Public Schools Act in the spring of 2021, ensuring that all students learn to read based on the principles outlined by the science of reading," NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said. "We still have a long way to go, but the results we’re seeing from last year are clearly pointing in the right direction. We’re going to reach the goal of getting students to be proficient readers by the time they finish third grade."
The mCLASS with DIBELS scores in North Carolina were compared with 1.6 million K-3 students in other states who took the assessment through the education company Amplify, which contracts with the state’s education department to provide the test.
Amplify data shows that overall, 36% of North Carolina’s K-2 students started the 2021-22 school year at or above the proficiency benchmark, and that figure grew to 63% by the end of the year. In other states, 43% started the year at or above the benchmark, and 60% met the threshold by the end of the year.
On the flip side, 48% of North Carolina K-2 students scored well below the proficiency threshold to start the 2021-22 school year, and that figure dropped to 24% by the end of the year. About 41% of students in other states started the year needing intervention, a figure that was reduced to 27% by the end of the year.
Amy Rhyne, who heads North Carolina’s early literacy program, credited the impressive gains last year to strong school leaders and committed teachers across the state. Those teachers participated in their first year of a new two-year professional development program called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, known as LETRS.
"With the statewide focus in North Carolina on the science of reading, many districts jumped ahead of the formal LETRS training so they could learn more about the science of reading and establish aligned processes," Rhyne said. "In many cases, we are seeing positive trends where the leader is onboard and advocating for this shift, as well as clear processes to support the implementation."