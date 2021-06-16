(The Center Square) – North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts will need $35 million over the next two years to update technology, officials said.
The NCAOC oversees the administrative operations for the state's judicial system, including the courts and the 6,500 employees who work in them.
NCAOC officials pitched their budget priorities Tuesday to the House Committee on Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety. They asked lawmakers to set aside $19.3 million in fiscal year 2022 and $16.3 million in 2023 for technology upgrades.
NCAOC Director Andrew Heath said one of the agency's top priorities is equipping courtrooms for video proceedings. It would cost the state $5 million, but it could reduce the cost of transporting intimates to and from the courts.
"You're driving them sometimes hours from one county jail to a county courthouse, where they sit for hours sometimes in a holding cell, and they have to be fed lunch and have to be watched," Heath said. "Then they get up, and they have a 15-minute guilty plea or a 5-minute first appearance."
The General Assembly must create a state spending plan for the next two fiscal years during this legislative session. Each fiscal year starts July 1 and ends June 30 the following calendar year. Lawmakers must consider changes to recurring funding and one-time allocations. About $12.3 million of the funding request for technology upgrades would be recurring expenses.
The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 255 on June 8. It would permit all court proceedings to be conducted by audio and video transmission.
Rep. Abe Jones, D-Wake, said he was concerned virtual court hearings could make court proceedings less personable.
"I understood why we had to do it and all that, but then there's a lot of things you lose," Jones said. "You lose the ability to bend over and whisper in the ear. You lose facial expression. Sometimes you lose the purview of the room."
SB 255 also specifies audio or video hearings cannot take place in criminal and juvenile delinquency proceedings where the defendant has the right to confront witnesses unless a waiver is obtained. It also exempts civil cases with juries from virtual hearings.
Heath also asked lawmakers to cover the salaries of 11 new full-time custody mediators, 40 guardian ad litems, 86 deputy court clerks and 10 assistant court clerks. The positions would cost North Carolina $5.5 million in fiscal year 2022 and $5.2 million in fiscal year 2023.
Some of the salary funding will fill gaps in federal aid that was eliminated by the federal government.
Jamie Lassiter, the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, said 27 of the deputy clerks, who coordinate domestic violence cases, will lose their positions in September because of the lack of federal funding. The cuts were made to the Governor's Crime Commission.
"Unfortunately, if they're not funded, some of the counties are going to have to shut down their domestic violence centers in the courthouses," Lassiter said.
Heath also asked lawmakers to spend $24.4 million in fiscal year 2022 to cover salaries in the district attorney offices statewide, including adding 31 new district attorneys. It would cost the state $23.8 million in fiscal year 2023.
According to the North Carolina General Assembly's Fiscal Research Division, the NCAOC had an approved budget of $604 million in fiscal year 2021.