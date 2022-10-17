(The Center Square) — At-large poll observers will not be bound by a North Carolina State Board of Elections rule requiring them to remain on-site for four hours, a Wake County Superior Court has ruled.
Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier ruled last week against the State Board of Elections on the at-large poll observers issue as part of a lawsuit filed in September by Republicans who argued the rule undermines the purpose of the at-large observers to fill volunteer gaps at different sites and precincts. The change had aligned the rules for at-large poll observers with rules for site-specific poll watchers.
"The RNC, NCGOP, and Clay County GOP Chairman sued the North Carolina Board of Elections because North Carolinians deserve transparency at the ballot box," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "This legal victory protects the rights of poll watchers and underscores the Republican Party's commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections in the Tar Heel State. As midterms approach, we will continue our fight to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in North Carolina and nationwide."
In the same lawsuit, Republicans also unsuccessfully challenged the board's decision to move the absentee ballot deadline to Nov. 14 from Nov. 11.
NCSBE Public Information Director Patrick Gannon previously told The Carolina Journal the General Assembly authorized the change through GS 103-5 and cited Numbered Memo 2022-09, "which explains why the law requires the receipt of absentee ballots on November 14, as November 11 is a state and federal holiday, when mail is not delivered.
"The same rule/deadline applied under a different administration in 2016," he said.
GS 1003-5 states: "Except as otherwise provided by law, when the day or the last day for doing any act required or permitted by law to be performed in a public office or courthouse falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday when the public office or courthouse is closed for transactions, the act may be performed on the next day that the public office or courthouse is open for transactions."
"We are grateful that the judge denied plaintiffs' request to shorten the absentee ballot deadline," Gannon told the Journal following the ruling. "That could have resulted in thousands of eligible voters being disenfranchised, because mail is not delivered on Veterans Day. The county boards of elections will, of course, abide by the judge's ruling tweaking the replacement procedure for party observers. That is a polling place management issue that our bipartisan poll workers can be trusted to handle."
State Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley told The Associated Press the party has held more than 300 training sessions this year, recruiting and training more than 7,500 volunteer poll watchers for next month's election.
Whatley said Republicans consider the court's injunction against the NCSBE's at-large poll watcher rule "a win" for transparency and questioned the reasoning behind it.
"We did not think that the Board of Elections had the authority to put the rule in place," he said. "For the life of me, I cannot understand why the Board of Elections is continuing to take steps to try and limit the transparency in the voting areas."