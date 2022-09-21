(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday denied a motion to dismiss the state's appeal of a ruling that allowed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Roy Cooper's order to shutter bars during the pandemic.
The appeals court issued an order Monday denying a request from bar owners in six counties to dismiss an appeal from state government lawyers challenging a trial court's ruling that allowed the case to proceed.
The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, alleges the state's Emergency Management Act, which Cooper relied on to circumvent the Council of State to exercise emergency powers during the pandemic, is unconstitutional.
The lawsuit also alleges state law that allows government officials to prohibit the operation of businesses was applied unconstitutionally against the bar owners and operators because it prohibited individuals from earning a living.
"The General Assembly does not possess the authority to prohibit the right or individuals to earn a living," the lawsuit reads, according to The Carolina Journal. "It therefore cannot give that right to municipalities and counties and in this case to the Governor."
Two months before Cooper lifted COVID restrictions on bars in May 2021, a trial judge transferred the constitutional challenge to a three-judge panel in Wake County, while the governor attempted to dismiss the lawsuit in July 2021.
A judge ultimately allowed two claims outside of the constitutional challenge to move forward: the shutdown's alleged violation of the bar owners' right to earn a living and an alleged violation of their due process rights.
The Court of Appeals case aims to reverse that ruling, which could potentially lead to monetary damages against the state, the Journal reports.
Special Deputy Attorney General Matthew Tulchin argued in a brief filed last week that Cooper was within his authority to shut down bars during the pandemic because it served "a proper governmental purpose."
"Plaintiffs, which include bars and bar owners, claim that the time-limited restrictions on bars violated their constitutional rights, including the right to earn a living," he wrote. "However, Plaintiffs' attempt to bring claims directly under the North Carolina Constitution and to seek monetary damages, are barred by sovereign immunity."
"Nor do Plaintiffs' claims pass constitutional muster, because the executive orders in question were rationally and reasonably related to a proper governmental purpose, especially during a global pandemic involving the highly contagious Covid-19 virus," Tulchin wrote.
Plaintiffs are expected to respond to the state's brief before the case returns to a three-judge Court of Appeals panel. The case, originally filed in Carteret County Superior Court, involves bar owners in Carteret, Guilford, Forsyth, New Hanover, Buncombe and Wake counties, according to the Journal.