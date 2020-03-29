Dare County in North Carolina is banning visitors from entering its borders to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"Dare County has declared a State of Emergency due to the unprecedented public health threat posed by COVID-19 and determined that restrictions and prohibitions are necessary to protect public health and safety and are also in keeping with the President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America," the county said in a statement. "Visitors and non-resident property owners are prohibited from entering Dare County."
The county is a popular tourist spot in the state's Outer Banks. Checkpoints have been established around the county to stop visitors and non-resident property owners from entering.
"These restrictions may be inconvenient, disappointing and have financial impacts, however, they were made in the interest of public safety to limit the spread of COVID-19," the statement said.