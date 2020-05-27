(The Center Square) – About $85 million of COVID-19 relief will be disbursed to counties throughout North Carolina this week, Gov. Roy Cooper said.
The relief funding is part of $150 million that was allocated to county governments in the state's $1.6 billion COVID-19 relief package, which was passed with bipartisan support earlier this month.
Funding for the relief package was provided by Congress through the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The state received $3.56 billion in federal relief.
Ninety-seven of North Carolina's 100 counties will receive COVID-19 aid from the $150 million state program. Each county will receive a base amount of $250,000, with more distributed by population. Three large counties – Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake – already received funds directly from the federal government, Cooper said.
“Everyone is working hard to make ends meet, including county governments as they finalize their budgets,” Cooper said. “These funds will help communities respond to the COVID-19 crisis with testing, personal protective equipment and more.”
Counties are encouraged to support municipalities with the funding, as needed, Cooper said.
The funding may be used for medical needs, including COVID-19-related expenses of public hospitals and clinics. The acceptable uses provided by Cooper's office include testing; public health expenses, such as personal protective equipment and other medical supplies; payroll expenses for public safety or health care employees dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 emergency; and expenses to comply with public health measures, including teleworking, distance learning, food delivery, paid leave for public employees, expenses for maintaining prisons, and protecting the homeless.
The disbursement of funds was coordinated by the Office of State Budget and Management and the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office, which is a temporary office that coordinates and oversees funds made available through federal and state COVID-19 recovery legislation.