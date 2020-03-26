(The Center Square) – North Carolina could receive $4 billion in direct state and local aid from the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by the U.S. Senate, the state budget director estimated Thursday.
About $2.2 billion would be used to fight the spread of COVID-19 on the state level. The remaining $1.8 billion – or 45 percent – would be allocated to local governments, North Carolina Budget Director Charles Perusse said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate late Wednesday night. The act still needs U.S. House approval before it can be sent to President Donald Trump.
In the measure, $150 billion in funding is directed for states, territories, local and tribal governments. That money will be distributed based on state population.
“No state shall receive a payment for fiscal year 2020 that is less than $1.25 billion,” according to the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) website.
North Carolina has a population of about 10.3 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Local governments must serve a population of more than 500,000 to qualify for aid.
The relief package also provides an additional $274 billion for Medicaid, Medicare, unemployment benefits, food assistance and other federal programs. States also will get a share from the $100 billion pegged for public health.
Perusse said his office is still awaiting federal guidance on how the aid can be used and allocated. However, the provisions in the bill require the funds to be used to cover expenses from the public health crisis going back to March 1 through Dec. 1 that are not included in the state’s budget. That would not be an obstacle for North Carolina since the General Assembly has yet to pass the 2019-2020 fiscal budget, which covers expenses until June 30.
Lawmakers and state officials, however, have reassured North Carolinians about the state’s chances of economic recovery from the pandemic.
“As keepers of the public purse, we feel that it’s important to let the people know the state is financially secure,” State Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a March 18 statement. “Because of the conservative management of the state’s finances by this General Assembly and others before it, we are in a good position to withstand economic headwinds.”
North Carolina has $1.2 billion in its rainy day fund, $2 billion in cash reserves and $4 billion in its unemployment trust fund.
Folwell is among the 636 people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Two coronavirus-related deaths also have been reported – one of which was a Virginia resident who was traveling through the state.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 1,153 deaths in the U.S., with more than 80,000 confirmed cases in the country.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.