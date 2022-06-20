(The Center Square) — Legislation to legalize sports betting is expected to move through the North Carolina General Assembly this week.
House Majority Whip Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, told WGHP in a text message on Thursday "sports betting seems likely to move next week" after months without much action.
The Senate narrowly approved a bill to legalize and regulate mobile sports betting in North Carolina last fall, and lawmakers in the lower chamber have worked in recent weeks to make changes through a different bill to garner enough support before the short session ends next week.
The Senate approved Senate Bill 688 is pending in a House judiciary committee, which is expected to take up the measure along with SB 38, which would be gutted and amended to make changes to the former during a hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, told WRAL.
The changes would increase the proposed tax rate of 8% in SB 688 to 14% and would up the five-year licensing fee from $500,000 to $1 million. Lawmakers also want to increase the renewal license from $100,000 to $1 million, Saine said.
Other changes would include a shift from a tax on adjusted gross income to an excise tax, an increase in fees for service providers from $25,000 to $50,000 and renewals from $10,000 to $50,000, and an increase in fees on supplier licenses from $15,000 to $30,000 and renewals from $5,000 to $30,000, WRAL reports.
Saine told Axios the tax increases could double estimated tax collections from mobile sports betting, which were initially said to range from $8 million to $24 million.
A preliminary version of the new legislation, sent to stakeholders on June 16, excluded betting on horse races, but Saine told WRAL it's expected to be added to the bill before the Tuesday hearing.
"We had members that requested that, said 'I would probably like to support it, but if it had this,' okay, fine," Saine said.
The news site notes that Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, co-sponsor of SB 688, is advocating for the inclusion of horse racing in the legislation.
The proposed changes would also expand facilities permitted for on-site sports lounges to include certain NASCAR facilities, those that host professional golf tournaments and home locations of professional baseball, soccer, basketball, football and hockey teams, WRAL reports.
The bill package is expected to distribute $500,000 in revenue first to the Department of Revenue for administrative expenses, with 50% of the remaining to a new North Carolina Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, 5% to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission and $1 million to the Department of Health and Human Services to combat gambling addiction, with the remainder going to the General Fund, according to the news station.
Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Greensboro, a co-sponsor of SB 688, told WGHP that while "the sports betting bill is caught up in a larger negotiation between the House and Senate leadership," he believes "it has a strong chance of passing before the short session ends" in less than two weeks.
For that to happen, SB 38 would require House approval and a concurrence vote in the Senate. Gov. Roy Cooper has suggested he would sign the legislation, according to WRAL.
Saine told the news station that if approved, sports bets could start statewide this fall.
"September, October, I don't think it's unreasonable. I think it's probably a little later," Saine said. "A lot of sports right at the end of the year, first of the year, so hopefully we're there. Again, I'd hate to lose that revenue. But we're not going to go too fast to where we can't handle it."
Two Cherokee casinos in far western North Carolina are currently the only locations for legal sports betting in the state, and the pending legislation would allow for up to a dozen online sports gambling operators to take wagers statewide, WRAL reports.