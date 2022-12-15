(The Center Square) — State Controller Nels Roseland is objecting to a plan to move forward with the North Carolina Supreme Court’s Leandro school funding order next week.
Roseland filed a report on Monday to formally object to a scheduling order to fulfill the Supreme Court’s November ruling in the decades-long Leandro education funding lawsuit.
Parties in the case agreed to the terms this week "That, on or before 19 December 2022, Defendant State of North Carolina shall file with the Court an accounting showing the recalculations, if any, of the amount of funds to be transferred in light of the State’s 2022 Budget."
The plan would give plaintiffs and "any other party" until January 20 to respond.
The timeline pertains to the Supreme Court’s 4-3 November decision ordering Judge Michael Robinson to recalculate a $785 million education spending order from April to account for education funds included in the state budget. Democrats on the Supreme Court also overrode their Republican colleagues to force state officials to transfer the funds from the treasury.
"The State Controller indicated in writing that he opposes the proposed schedule. The Controller’s stated objection provided to Plaintiffs by email is that additional procedures are needed to assure an accurate and responsible handling of any money which the Controller authorizes. Due to the need for those additional procedures, the Controller believes it is premature to determine a scheduling order for the proceedings on remand," Roseland’s report read.
"Counsel for the Controller indicated he would make a subsequent filing to address these issues and requested his position be reported to the Court."
The November Supreme Court decision stemmed from Roseland predecessor Linda Combs’ objection to a November 2021 order from Judge David Lee to transfer $1.75 billion to fund two years of a court-ordered Leandro comprehensive remedial plan, a figure that was later reduced by Robinson. Lee’s ruling also ordered Combs, the state budget director and treasurer to transfer the money.
Combs initially won a "writ of prohibition" from the North Carolina Court of Appeals to block Lee’s order on the grounds it violated her oath of office, but plaintiffs successfully appealed to the Supreme Court, resulting in the November decision.
Justice Phil Berger Jr. described the decision as "the arbitrary usurpation of purely legislative power by four justices" in a scathing dissent.
"The majority affirms the trial court order which strips the General Assembly of its constitutional power to make education policy and provide for its funding," he wrote. "The essence of this case is power — who has the power to craft educational policy and who has the authority to fund that policy."
Robinson is now working to follow through on the November ruling, though it’s possible the case could return to the Supreme Court, which shifted from a 4-3 Democrat majority to a 5-2 Republican majority in last month’s election.
The new Republican justices, Richard Dietz and Trey Allen, assume office on Jan. 1.