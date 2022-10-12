(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents.
Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC, as well as Triangle-area contractor Jorge Alberto Garcia, his company JH Home Improvements Inc., and wife Helen Smith Flores, according to a Monday release.
"Scammers strike when people are most vulnerable – just like these two contractors did," said Attorney General Josh Stein. "When they do, I’ll hold them accountable. I’m pleased that the court has acted to keep these two from ever taking advantage of North Carolinians again."
The judgement against Daugherty requires him to pay $260,829 in restitution and $45,000 in civil penalties for defrauding North Carolinians who hired him to repair damage from Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Daugherty and associates went door to door following the hurricane, falsely claiming to possess a contractor’s license and offering dozens of laborers for repair work. Representatives demanded advance payment, often coercing victims to sign over insurance claim proceeds to start work.
"Green Lantern ultimately did minimal, shoddy work, didn’t pay subcontractors, and abandoned the work and left homeowners in the lurch; Dougherty promised to refund monies to victims but failed to do so," according to the Stein statement.
The judgement, which stemmed from at least nine complaints from customers who paid a total of more than $250,000, included a permanent ban from doing contracting work in North Carolina.
Garcia and his wife were also banned from doing contracting and home repair work in the state in a separate default judgement that found Garcia targeted and manipulated elderly homeowners into hiring his company JH Home Improvements for unnecessary home repairs.
"This work was rarely completed and the contracts were vague and misleading," according to the attorney general. "When consumers complained to him, Garcia threatened to abandon the work. He also borrowed money from some victims and failed to pay back most of these loans."
Stein detailed one example in a statement after filing a lawsuit against JH Home Improvements in June.
"In one instance, between September and December 2018, Garcia convinced a 76-year-old woman in Chapel Hill with dementia to hire him to repair her roof, replace her gutters, install hardwood floors, and refurbish her deck and side porch," the statement read. "She paid Garcia more than $250,000 from her retirement accounts for work and materials that were later independently valued to be between $29,000 and $45,000."
Garcia was previously incarcerated for violating a consent order with the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors that barred him from doing general contracting work in the state until he was properly licensed.
Garcia and Flores also face federal charges for criminal conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Garcia was also charged with other misdemeanor and felony charges in North Carolina.