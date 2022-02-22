(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republican Congressman Ted Budd is urging the federal government to exempt rural hospitals from its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers.
Budd sent a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, asking for a waiver from the vaccination requirement for rural hospitals because of existing staff shortages.
"While the COVID-19 pandemic has strained health care staff across the country, rural providers have been hit particularly hard," Budd wrote Friday. "Before the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities in rural communities were already experiencing significant staff shortages."
The CMS announced in September that COVID-19 vaccinations would be required for all Medicare and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers under President Joe Biden's directive to increase vaccination rates. However, 24 states filed a lawsuit challenging the mandate in November, which the U.S. Supreme Court rejected in January.
Health care workers at North Carolina facilities were required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 28. Workers in the states involved in the lawsuit have until March 15 to fulfill the requirement.
Steve Lawler, president and CEO of the North Carolina Health Care Association, told a legislative panel last week a workforce shortage existed in North Carolina before the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of the pandemic, hospitals have been overwhelmed daily by an influx of patients.
Lawler said the current turnover rate in the state's 130 hospitals is 18%. He said before the pandemic it was between 8% and 12%. North Carolina is short 10,000 nurses. Lawler predicted the shortage could increase to as low as 12,000 nurses or as high as 23,000 nurses.
Budd wrote rural patients have access to only 39.8 primary care providers per 100,000 people compared with urban patients with 53.3 providers per 100,000. He also said 87 of North Carolina's 100 counties are designated as shortage areas for primary care, dental and mental and behavioral health based on state public health data. Budd believes the mandate could exacerbate the issue.
POLITICO reported Tuesday some rural hospitals have been able to keep their hospitals staffed because of religious exemptions and education initiatives. POLITICO said the nearly two dozen hospitals it surveyed nationwide said they have lost only a fraction of staff because of the federal mandate.
Ballad Health, a health system with facilities in North Carolina, reportedly has been outsourcing 400 traveling nurses to fill gaps, costing $125 million a year.
Employee vaccinations already are required at Duke University Health, UNC Health, Atrium Health, Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health hospitals. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley told lawmakers last week the health systems have reported only a small number of "separations" because of the mandate.
Budd is not the only one calling on the CMS to cut rural hospitals some slack. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also have written to the agency asking for a vaccination mandate waiver for rural hospitals.
"I urge you to grant the Governors' request and provide the same relief for rural health facilities in North Carolina and across the country," Budd wrote. "The heavy-handedness of the CMS mandate should not penalize patients seeking medical care. Unfortunately, this mandate does just that. Rural patients will be made to pay the price for this aggressive overreach from Washington, D.C."
The CMS asked the governors to provide a list of hospitals facing issues. Then, it would work with states directly "to better understand their individual circumstances so we can help them come into compliance."