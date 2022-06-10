(The Center Square) — The town of East Laurinburg will cease to exist on June 30 and its assets and liabilities will be transferred to Scotland County.
The North Carolina Local Government Commission voted on Tuesday to transfer the town's assets and liabilities – which include property, cash assets, accounts receivables, taxes, assessments and any other debts, charges or fees – to the county. The commission also approved hundreds in millions in bond issues for municipalities and counties as well.
East Laurinburg will be dissolved because the LGC, which supervises 1,100 local government units statewide, voted unanimously to revoke the town's charter following years of financial mismanagement. It was the first town to have its charter revoked under Senate Bill 314 that was signed into law last August by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
According to a news release, East Laurinburg had not submitted required audits in the last five years and the LGC impounded their books and took control of the town's finances.
"The taxpayers of East Laurinburg were not being properly served by their elected officials, and it was unfair to them to continue paying taxes after years of substandard service," said State Treasurer Dale Folwell in a news release. "Just because it is no longer incorporated should not change the fundamental character of the town. The community can preserve its name, maintain its sense of community, and sustain its heritage, pride and civic service."