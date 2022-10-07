(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved nearly $2.5 billion in school bonds for four counties on Thursday, including $1.7 billion for Guilford County that was delayed during a previous meeting.
The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is tasked with approving financing for proposed projects for more than 1,100 local governments, to ensure the borrowing is adequate and reasonable.
The LGC last month tabled an application from Guilford County to issue a general obligation bond to demolish and build 19 schools, fully renovate 12 schools and invest about $363 million in safety and technology upgrades.
The request, which came just two years after approval of a $300 million bond for schools, was not tied to a specific revenue stream, and Folwell and others questioned the timing of the application.
"We are now in a period in which interest rates are higher than they have been in decades, construction costs exceed anything we’ve seen for decades, construction costs exceed anything we’ve seen for decades, and taxpayers are going to be hit with higher property taxes to pay for this massive bond," Folwell said. "That disproportionately affects lower-income residents and people on fixed incomes."
No tax hike is expected, but Guilford County will not lower its property tax rate to revenue-neutral despite a revaluation that will raise revenue. The LGC ultimately approved the request on Thursday.
Other approved requests include a $550.2 million general obligation bond for Durham County, $23.5 million of which will be used to build and remodel school buildings and plant facilities and to acquire land for future use. Another $112.7 million will be used to improve facilities at Durham Technical Community College, and $13.9 million to expand the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science.
The LGC also approved a $167.1 million general obligation bond for Union County to build a new high school and elementary school and for improvements at South Piedmont Community College.
Watauga County received LGC approval for a $32 million limited obligation bond to build a new elementary school, while Gastonia gained approval for a $75 million obligation bond for street and traffic improvements.
Other financing approved Thursday included a $26.5 million loan for Pittsboro’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, $18.7 million in financing for two Laurinburg sewer projects, $3.6 million for wastewater improvements in Dunn, $1.2 million for Conover’s wastewater treatment facility and $764,000 to replace water lines in Louisburg.
Kings Mountain gained approval for a $6.9 million installment contract for electric and natural gas improvements, North Topsail Beach was approved for an $8.3 million special obligation bond to address beach damage from Hurricanes Florence and Dorian and Knightdale received the green light for a $6.6 million private installment contract for a new fire station.