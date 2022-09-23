(The Center Square) — North Carolina's Local Government Commission approved more than $1 billion in school bonds this week, though officials tabled or denied funding for other projects.
The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is required to approve most debt issued by more than 1,100 local governments in the state to ensure borrowing is adequate and reasonable for proposed projects.
The commission on Thursday approved a request from Wake County for $883 million. The county plans to build five new schools and design another and is considering renovation or replacement of another seven schools for a total cost of $664.7 million.
The remaining bond money will go to Wake Technical Community College for a new Health Sciences Building and parking deck adjacent to WakeMed Main Hospital; relocation of Western Wake Campus to the Apex/Holly Springs area; construction of a Workforce Development Building at the Western Wake Campus; a new Cyber Science Building and parking deck on the RTP Campus; and renovations at Southern Wake Campus and elsewhere.
The financing is expected to be repaid through a tax increase of 1 cent per $100 of property valuation.
The LGC also approved $177 million in financing for Johnston County Schools to build two new schools and two additions and acquire land, which would help close about half the district's 186 mobile classrooms. The financing for Johnston County is not expected to result in a tax increase.
Commissioners opted to put on hold approval of a $1.7 billion bond package in Guilford County that was approved by voters in May. The Guilford County School System plans to use the money to build three new schools, demolish and rebuild 19 schools, fully renovate 12 schools and invest about $363 million in safety and technology upgrades.
Voters approved a referendum for the bonds, but rejected a referendum to raise sales taxes to pay for it, and Guilford County officials plan to use property taxes instead. LGC members noted approval of a $300 million bond package in 2020, and requested local officials respond with enrollment numbers in 10 days, putting the request on hold for now.
"LGC members had questions about the county taking on more debt, how it would be paid back and whether falling school enrollment trends justify the need," according to a LGC release.
The LGC also denied a request from New Hanover County for $80 million in financing for a public-private partnership to build a mixed-use development known as Project Grace in downtown Wilmington.
"The project, which includes a new library and museum, has been subject to intense scrutiny from LGC members due to the nature of the financing agreement under which the county would sell land to the developer and then lease it back," according to the release.
Other approved financing included $275 million in general obligation bonds for Raleigh parks and recreation projects; $226 million in general obligation bonds for road work and affordable housing in Charlotte; $97 million in general obligation bonds for Fayetteville public safety improvements, streets and sidewalks, and housing rehabilitation; and $35 million in general obligation bonds for Matthews for street work and parks and recreation facilities; among other smaller housing and infrastructure requests.