(The Center Square) – Three North Carolina cities are among the top five most-affordable places in the U.S. to live with good weather, according to real estate data provider PropertyShark.
U.S. cities with more than 150,000 residents were analyzed by PropertyShark for their cost of housing and the weather.
Charlotte and Raleigh were the two best choices for homebuyers looking for affordable housing and year-round mild weather, according to PropertyShark. Greensboro also made the top five.
"Both Charlotte and Raleigh are among the fastest-growing large cities in the nation, and their climates and affordability play pivotal roles in their popularity," PropertyShark said.
PropertyShark selected the top 20 cities where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on monthly housing payments. It then looked at how many days per year are clear, how many days reach extreme temperatures and how rainy and windy the cities are.
Charlotte was selected as the No.1 most affordable city to live in with good weather. Charlotte's Housing Affordability Index in the report was 29%, which means residents need to budget 29% of their earnings for a mortgage. The median income in Charlotte is $62,817, while the median home sale price is $298,296.
PropertyShark said the Housing Affordability Index was calculated by considering the median income percentage required for monthly mortgage payments on a home purchased at each city's median sale price point.
Raleigh was second on PropertyShark's list, but homeowners only need to set aside 21% of their income to cover a mortgage. Analysts said Raleigh was a more economical option compared with Charlotte. Raleigh's median income is $67,266 and a median home sale price of $230,250, PropertyShark found.
When it comes down to selecting between the two cities, Charlotte has slightly better weather than Raleigh.
Charlotte had an average of 63 days a year of temperatures falling below 32 degrees, while 46 days were above 90 degrees. The city had an average of 109 clear days.
Raleigh had an average of 73 days a year of the temperatures falling below 32 degrees, while 44 days were above 90 degrees. It had 111 clear days.
In comparison, of the most-affordable cities with good weather, according to PropertyShark, Springfield, Missouri, had an average of 100 days a year that were below 32 degrees. In contrast, San Antonio was the hottest, with 110 days above 90 degrees.
PropertyShark ranked Greensboro fifth. It has a Housing Affordability Index of 23%. Greensboro has more rainfall on average than Raleigh and Charolette but still had more than 100 clear days. Greensboro had an average of 81 days a year of temperatures falling below 32 degrees, while 34 days were above 90 degrees.
Columbus, Georgia, and Mobile, Alabama, were sandwiched between Greensboro and the other two North Carolina cities on the list, earning third- and fourth-place spots. Jackson, Mississippi, had the lowest House Affordability Index. It was ranked seventh overall on PropertyShark's list.