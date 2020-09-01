(The Center Square) – Remote learning in North Carolina public schools has created a greater demand for child care in the state, but some parents are running out of options.
With brick-and-mortar schools closed, working parents struggling to establish a stable learning environment for their children are turning to child care facilities for help.
Michele Rivest, policy director of the North Carolina Early Education Coalition, however, said child care centers are not equipped to be remote learning sites.
"Most child care programs in our state do not only serve school-aged children," Rivest said. "They serve in between toddlers or preschoolers, and they serve school-aged kids before and after school. So they can't suddenly shift to be only providing school-aged child care."
Rivest said many centers do not have the capacity, broadband or staff to care for school-aged children for an extended period. Some centers have closed because of the low attendance and financial hardships caused by the economic downturn brought on by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Schools didn't make plans for where this remote learning would take place or how it would take place," she said. "So they really left families in the lurch, saying you go figure it out."
Rivest said schools and child care centers could support each other by forming partnerships and transform some of the facilities to remote learning centers.
The Wake County Public School System formed a partnership with the local YMCA, Marbles Kids Museum and Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department to create small, social-distanced learning centers for K-6 students.
"The potential academic benefits of this initiative are significant, and the effort provides a clear example of how communities can work together to address pressing needs in a time of crisis," said Cathy Moore, Wake County schools superintendent.
Lauren Horsch, a spokesperson for Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said lawmakers have heard concerns over regulations on capacity and supervision time hindering child care operations across the state.
Senators plan to tackle the issue when the General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday, Horsch said.
"Legislators are finalizing plans to safely increase access to child care," she said. "These are just some of the things the Legislature can act on now to take away regulatory burdens, so working parents and families have more options."