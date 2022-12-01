(The Center Square) — North Carolina's charter schools had the fifth-highest enrollment gains in the nation during the pandemic, according to new research from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.
The November report shows charter school enrollment in North Carolina increased by 8,528 students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year, and by another 5,784 students between 2020-21 and 2021-22, for a total of 14,312 new charter school students during the pandemic.
Those figures translate into a 12% gain for North Carolina charter schools, with enrollment going from a total of 118,597 in the 2019-20 school year to 132,909 in 2021-22.
The data shows the increased enrollment in charter schools came as total enrollment in traditional district schools declined by 3.4%, or about 48,283 students, between 2019 and 2022, going from about 1.4 million to 1.3 million during the pandemic.
The shift occurred as North Carolina's school-aged population increased by about 1% from 2019 to 2021.
The NAPCS report notes the enrollment increases in North Carolina were similar for black, white and Hispanic students.
"Black student enrollment in charters increased from 30.969 to 35,407 during the pandemic, a 14.33% increase," according to the report. "Hispanic enrollment in charter schools increased by 23.34%, from 13,626 students in 2019-20 to 16,806 students in 2021-22."
The number of white students enrolled in charter schools increased by 4,482 during the same time frame.
"Our analysis clearly demonstrates that enrollment gains in charter schools have persisted while enrollment losses for district public schools have remained," wrote Drew Jacobs and Debbie Veney, the report's authors. "Our examination of data for White, Black and Hispanic students reveals interesting information about White students driving district enrollment losses and Hispanic students bolstering charter growth.
"Finally, we find the charter sector outperforming population changes in many states," they wrote. "No matter how you examine the data, families from all walks of life are making different choices for their children following the pandemic and many of them are choosing charter schools."
Nationally, charter school enrollment grew in 39 out of 41 states analyzed by the NAPCS between 2019 and 2022, while district public schools lost enrollment in 39 out of 41 states. In total, enrollment in charter schools increased by nearly 240,000 students, while district public schools lost more than 1.4 million students.
Total charter school enrollment in 2020-21, the latest year with complete data, was 3.7 million, according to the report.
A national Harris Poll commissioned by the NAPCS of more than 5,000 parents cited in the report found 89% of parents who switched school types reported a positive change, while 79% said they became more interested in how their child was educated, and 77% want more public charter school offerings.
"These data make one thing clear: The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of parents and families to other possible options for their children's education and with this new awareness they are making different choices," the report read. "In nearly every state, more families are choosing charter schools, homeschooling and private school, while fewer are choosing district public schools."