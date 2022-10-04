(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program.
The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov. Roy Cooper's health edicts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded through $500 million from the federal American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The Department of Revenue distributed about $300 million of that funding through 3,406 grants during the first phase of the BRG program, while the remainder went out to 3,931 businesses on Thursday for phase two. Officials also mailed letters to businesses who were not approved for the program.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and Business Recovery Grants from the American Rescue Plan will help thousands of small businesses recover stronger," Cooper said.
Businesses with an economic loss of at least 20% were eligible to apply for the second phase of the program through June 1. The second phase expanded those initially eligible to include gyms and fitness centers, as well as professionals such as barbers and cosmetologists.
The state offered two types of grants: a "Hospitality Grant" for eligible arts, entertainment, or recreation businesses, as well as accommodation or food service businesses, and a second reimbursement grant for eligible businesses that do not fit the first category. Grant amounts were determined as a percentage amount of economic loss demonstrated by the businesses, up to a maximum of $500,000.
Grants were reduced to up to 10% of economic loss for businesses that received other COVID relief.
"The legislative intent was for the grant funds to be distributed to eligible businesses in an efficient manner," NCDOR Secretary Ronald Penny said. "We are pleased to report that we have met that goal."
While distributing the funds is a positive step, Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the John Locke Foundation, notes the government was also the source of the problems it's now trying to fix.
"Unlike some other government grants, these funds are designed to help businesses recover from problems created by government itself during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions," he said. "It makes sense for government to try to counteract the negative impact of its own policies."
Whether or not the effort is successful will likely depend on how closely officials vet and track grant recipients, Kokai said.
"It will be important for legislative oversight committees, and perhaps the state auditor, to keep tabs on this initiative," he said. "We've seen far too many examples of well-intentioned government programs that failed to meet their promise because they didn't have adequate safeguards to prevent waste, fraud and abuse."