(The Center Square) — A dozen North Carolina counties are set to receive high-speed internet through $23.4 million in grants, though some believe success of the massive government spending will hinge on how the grants are deployed.
The North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office awarded the grants through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program on Monday, covering nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses in 12 counties.
The counties include: Alexander, Avery, Bertie, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Davidson, Gaston, Hyde, Lincoln, New Hanover and Stanley.
"These awards signify the state’s commitment to partnering with internet service providers and counties to ensure North Carolina homes and businesses can participate in the digital economy," said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer James Weaver. "We are awarding GREAT grants on a rolling basis throughout July and August to expedite the distribution of all these critical funds."
The GREAT program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.
DCDIT received 305 applications for the current round of $350 million in grants, with proposals to serve more than 487,000 homes and businesses. The grants require all internet service providers that apply to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides low-income households a $30 per month discount on service, according to a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper.
Jon Sanders, director of the Center for Food, Power, and Life at The John Locke Foundation, noted that the General Assembly created the GREAT grant program in 2018 to incentivize broadband expansion to unserved areas in economically distressed counties, though several counties that received grants on Monday are not economically distressed.
"The GREAT grant program is intended for unserved and remote rural areas in the poorest counties. They could, however, go to less-developed locations within wealthier counties. The success of the grants, as measured by expanding broadband access to unserved areas, hinges on how true approvals stay to the grant’s foundational purpose," Sanders said.
"Only four of the 12 counties receiving awards — Bertie, Chowan, Cleveland and Hyde — are included in the state Commerce Department’s listing of the 40 most economically distressed counties," he said. "Six other counties — Alexander, Avery, Clay, Davidson, Gaston, and Stanly — are in the middle of the pack in terms of their economic outlook, and two — Lincoln and New Hanover — are among the state’s 20 most economically well-off counties."
In 2021, the FCC awarded over $166 million to nine different companies to expand broadband access to 155,137 different underserved locations across North Carolina. With more than a half-billion dollars in spending on internet in the last two years, "waste and fraud are definitely concerns" as well, Sanders said.
"These programs represent massive government expenditures in recognition — especially in light of COVID-era school lockdowns, working from home, and telehealth — that access to high speed broadband has taken on even greater importance, and the rural/urban divide here is acute," he said.
Cooper said the grants are part of his plan to invest nearly $2 billion in federal and state funds to close the digital divide in North Carolina. The $23.4 million in GREAT grants unveiled Monday equate to $3,173 in spending for each of the 7,374 homes and businesses connected to broadband.
"Reliable and affordable high-speed internet is a necessity for all North Carolinians to work, learn, connect and access online health care," Governor Cooper said. "These GREAT grants awards will help thousands more North Carolina families and businesses across the state access high-speed internet and the opportunities it brings."