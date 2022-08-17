(The Center Square) — With input of more than 1,000 over three weeks, how designated "election observers" operate on Nov. 8 has been changed in North Carolina.
The unanimous approval from the State Board of Elections panel, a group of three Democrats and two Republicans appointed by their respective state parties, comes after considerable complaints in the May primaries. The public comment period for potential change ended last Friday with more than 1,000 comments in a website portal, 150 emails and two letters, an attorney for the board said.
The rules changes are administrative in nature for the most part, crafted toward prevention of improper contacts of intentional or unintentional nature at best, and voter intimidation at worst. Election workers leaving their designated areas, getting too close to tabulators or confidential voter information, or coming and going from the polling place at an unusually high rate are among the topics implemented or updated in the newer standards.
In North Carolina, anyone can watch or monitor an election outside the polling place. Inside, observers are designated by political parties and approved by county boards of election prior to the election.
The temporary rules advance to a state Rules Review Commission.
North Carolina has more than 7.3 million voters. The state board and county boards have said previously they often must deal with outright intimidation of voters, but also, voters incurring unwanted interference, poll workers followed to their vehicles, and confrontations.
North Carolina's voters in November will select one U.S. senator, all 14 U.S. House representatives, all 170 members of the state's Senate and House, two members of the state's Supreme Court, and some members of intermediate appellate courts, school boards, and municipal governments. Local ballot measures are also being decided in some communities.