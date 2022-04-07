(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials have suspended all poultry shows and public sales over outbreaks of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the state’s commercial flocks.
State Veterinarian Mike Martin suspended all North Carolina poultry shows and public sales until further notice after additional commercial turkey operations tested positive for HPAI over the last week.
The positive tests stemmed from increased surveillance following the state’s first positive HPAI case in Johnston County in late March, which triggered additional testing within a 6.2 mile zone from the initial outbreak.
"This suspension is due to the continued spread of HPAI that has affected commercial and backyard flocks in numerous states, including North Carolina," Martin said on Tuesday. "We do not make this decision lightly. HPAI is a serious threat to our poultry industry and this is a precaution to help limit the introduction of the virus to backyard and commercial flocks."
North Carolina joins several other states, including Georgia, that have cancelled or altered poultry events because of HPAI.
The positive tests in North Carolina are among about 50 commercial farms in at least a dozen states and 32 backyard flocks in 13 states hit by HPAI since early January. In addition to the positives in North Carolina’s poultry flocks, more than 100 hunter-harvested wild birds have tested positive for HPAI since Jan. 16, including four wild birds that have died from the virus.
"Since March 29, HPAI has been detected at seven commercial poultry facilities in Johnston and Wayne counties," according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. "More than 90,000 turkeys and more than 280,000 broilers have been depopulated and composted on-site to prevent further spread of the virus."
State officials are providing regular updates on the HPAI outbreak on their website.
Officials are asking owners to keep an eye out for warning signs of HPAI: reduced energy or appetite; lower egg production or soft or misshapen eggs; swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles; purple discoloration; difficulty breathing, runny nares or sneezing; twisting, stumbling, falling or tremors; and greenish diarrhea.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers HPAI low risk to people, but it’s highly contagious among birds, especially poultry. State agriculture officials contend the virus is not considered a food safety issue because infected birds do not enter the food supply.
"The threat of high path avian influenza is statewide," Martin said. "Our poultry population is at high risk. Commercial operations and backyard flock owners should continue to follow strict biosecurity measures including keeping birds enclosed without access to wild birds or other domestic flocks. If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, (919)-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System, (919)-733-3986."
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission also is asking residents who come across wild waterfowl or migratory birds exhibiting symptoms or found dead to report the incidents to the NC Wildlife Helpline at (866)-318-2401 or by email.
"If someone comes across a mortality event involving five or more water birds or water fowl, or a mortality event of any size for raptors or avian scavengers, including crows, ravens and gulls, we want to know about them," commission biologist Sarah Van de Berg said. "We are particularly interested in morbidity events involving any number of those same bird species that are observed with clinical signs consistent with neurological impairment, like swimming in circles, head tilt and lack of coordination."