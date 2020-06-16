(The Center Square) – North Carolina House budget writers advanced a bill Tuesday that would use federal money earmarked for COVID-19 relief to cover a portion of state payroll costs.
Members of the House Committee on Appropriations unanimously passed Senate Bill 805, which would authorize $645 million to be transferred from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to cover payroll for public safety and public health employees and similar positions.
"It's part of our strategy to cover the deficit that we have and balance the budget," said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, a senior chairman of the committee.
The Coronavirus Relief Fund was created through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress in March. North Carolina received more than $4 billion to be used for COVID-19 relief efforts. However, the U.S. Department of Treasury said May 4 the funding can be used to meet payroll expenses for employees "whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency."
The language of the Senate bill is broad and does not specify how the $645 million will be allocated.
The money can be used to pay public health doctors and nurses, epidemiologists, law enforcement officers, juvenile justice officers, probation/parole officers and correctional officers, according to the legislation.
Rep. Allen McNeill, R-Moore, said he had an issue with the bill's flexibility.
"I just wonder why we're not giving them a little bit more guidance," he said. "But it just seems like you're giving them $645 million, and tell them they can kind of spend it like they want to."
The Senate voted, 49-0, in favor of the SB 805 on Monday. It now heads to the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.
There is $942 million remaining in the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund, Lambeth said Tuesday.
Over the past few weeks, the Legislature has worked on other bills that would substitute relief funds for the general state funds. Gov. Roy Cooper approved a bill that transfers $19.8 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to upgrade an emergency response system called Voice Interoperability Plan for Emergency Responders.
In April, Wake, Guilford and Mecklenburg counties and Charlotte received $480 million in direct aid from the fund. On May 2, the General Assembly approved a $1.6 billion relief package from the fund.
"Over the next few days, we will be determining how to allocate that remaining balance, and there'll be a bill here in the next several days to allocate the balance of the COVID funds for COVID-related projects in the state," Lambeth said.